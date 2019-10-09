Providing a safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need

MusiCares services and resources cover a wide range of financial, medical and personal emergencies, and each case is treated with integrity and confidentiality. MusiCares also focuses the resources and attention of the music industry on human service issues that directly impact the health and welfare of the music community.

The Foundation is the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, the group that gives out the Grammys.