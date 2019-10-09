Providing a safety net of critical assistance for music people in times of need
MusiCares services and resources cover a wide range of financial, medical and personal emergencies, and each case is treated with integrity and confidentiality. MusiCares also focuses the resources and attention of the music industry on human service issues that directly impact the health and welfare of the music community.
The Foundation is the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, the group that gives out the Grammys.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 189
MusiCares has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- 3 Doors Down
- AC/DC
- Alabama Shakes
- Alice Cooper
- Alice in Chains
- Alicia Keys
- Alison Krauss
- Andra Day
- Ann Wilson
- Aretha Franklin
- Avril Lavigne
- Barbra Streisand
- Beck
- Ben Harper
- Beyoncé
- Bill Clinton
- Billy Bob Thornton
- Billy Idol
- Billy Joel
- Bob Dylan
- Bonnie Raitt
- Bono
- Brad Paisley
- Brian Wilson
- Bruce Springsteen
- Bruno Mars
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Carly Simon
- Carole King
- Carrie Underwood
- Céline Dion
- Chad Smith
- Chester Bennington
- Chris Cornell
- Chris Daughtry
- Chris Stapleton
- Christina Aguilera
- Coldplay
- Craig Ferguson
- Creed
- Darius Rucker
- Dave Matthews
- Dave Matthews Band
- Dave Navarro
- David Crosby
- Depeche Mode
- Diana Krall
- Don Henley
- Don Was
- Duff McKagan
- Dustin Hoffman
- Earth, Wind & Fire
- Eddie Izzard
- Eddie Vedder
- Elton John
- Emmylou Harris
- Eric Church
- Faith Hill
- Fall Out Boy
- Fleetwood Mac
- Flight of the Conchords
- Foo Fighters
- fun.
- George Strait
- Gloria Estefan
- Green Day
- Harry Styles
- Heart
- Iggy Pop
- Jack Black
- Jack Osbourne
- Jackson Browne
- James Taylor
- Jane's Addiction
- Jared Leto
- Jason Aldean
- Jason Mraz
- Jeff Beck
- Jennifer Hudson
- Jennifer Lopez
- Jerry Cantrell
- Jerry Douglas
- Jesse McCartney
- Jimmy Page
- Joe Jonas
- Joe Satriani
- John Legend
- John Mayer
- Jonas Brothers
- Jon Stewart
- Josh Groban
- Joss Stone
- Juanes
- Justin Timberlake
- Kacey Musgraves
- Kanye West
- Katharine McPhee
- Kathy Griffin
- Katy Perry
- Keb' Mo'
- Keith Richards
- Keith Urban
- Kenny Chesney
- Kenny Rogers
- Kevin Jonas
- Lady Antebellum
- Lady Gaga
- Lars Ulrich
- Leon Bridges
- Lil' Kim
- Linkin Park
- LL Cool J
- Luciano Pavarotti
- Lucinda Williams
- Ludacris
- Lupe Fiasco
- Macklemore
- Madonna
- Mariah Carey
- Maroon 5
- Martina McBride
- Marty Stuart
- Mavis Staples
- Meghan Trainor
- Melissa Etheridge
- Metallica
- Michael McDonald
- Mick Fleetwood
- Miguel
- Mike Shinoda
- Miley Cyrus
- Miranda Lambert
- Missy Elliott
- Mumford & Sons
- Muse
- Nancy Wilson
- Natalie Cole
- Natalie Maines
- Neil Diamond
- Neil Young
- Nick Jonas
- Norah Jones
- Ozzy Osbourne
- Paris Hilton
- Patti Smith
- Paul McCartney
- Paul Simon
- Phil Collins
- Quincy Jones
- Rascal Flatts
- Reba McEntire
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- REO Speedwagon
- Richie Sambora
- Rihanna
- Rita Ora
- Robert Plant
- Robin Williams
- Rod Stewart
- Rosie Perez
- Ryan Lewis
- Sam Smith
- Sarah McLachlan
- Sheryl Crow
- Slash
- Snoop Dogg
- Steve Lukather
- Steven Tyler
- Stevie Wonder
- Sting
- Sugarland
- Taylor Swift
- The Band Perry
- The Black Keys
- The Edge
- The Lumineers
- The Police
- Tim McGraw
- Tom Jones
- Tom Morello
- Tom Petty
- Tony Alva
- Tony Bennett
- Trace Adkins
- Troye Sivan
- U2
- Usher
- Wilco
- Yolanda Adams