Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation – with support from Sesame Workshop, MusiCares, The KIND Foundation, Lyft, Verizon Media, Kate Spade New York, Chipotle, Deloitte, and Bumkins – announced the launch of its third annual #BeKind21 Campaign.

As communities across the world face the trauma of a pandemic, the ongoing racial inequalities, and a host of global challenges, this year’s campaign has been uniquely designed to be responsive to today’s movements, to showcase that kindness is not an empty gesture; rather, kindness is a verb. To be kind is to speak up. To be kind is to prioritize your mental wellness. To be kind is to advocate for a world that values, validates, and respects all people.

From September 1st to September 21st, the Campaign invites schools and colleges, corporate partners, non-profit partners, and all other participants to integrate kindness in their daily lives. This year’s #BeKind21 Campaign will build on last year’s effort during which, with support from over 130 partners, 1.6 million participants from around the world generated over 41 million acts of kindness.

“While our world is different this year, our mission has never been more important,” said Cynthia Germanotta, co-founder and president of Born This Way Foundation. “Simple acts of kindness will go a long way in a time when so many are searching for connection and hope. Kindness is powerful, and together we can create a movement to build a future that is kinder, braver, and more just for all.”

Individuals who take the pledge will receive access to calendars, tips, and inspiration from Born This Way Foundation’s co-founders and partners, and have a chance to be featured on ChannelKindness.org and other partner platforms.

Born This Way Foundation is partnering with numerous organizations across all sectors.

“Sesame Workshop’s mission is to help children grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We are proud to join the #BeKind21 initiative and this group of organizations who share these values, and encourage everyone to join us in spreading kindness,” said Sherrie Westin, President of Social Impact and Philanthropy at Sesame Workshop.

“As schools begin to re-open either in person or online, we need to acknowledge that students, teachers, and parents are all going through a very tough time. We’re teaming up with Born This Way Foundation in the hope that we can both approach this moment with kindness and make sure students have creative outlets to work through their responses to the crisis,” said Henry Donahue, Executive Director of Save The Music.

“Throughout history, dignity and kindness have been withheld from those most unheard, especially Black women. Black Girls Vote understands the power of kindness, and we strive to exemplify this value through our commitment to education, women empowerment, and civic engagement. Black Girls Vote is honored and excited to collaborate with Born This Way Foundation to encourage communities to push the boundaries of kindness. We call on you to not only be kind to yourself, but also towards black women and girls, and our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Nykidra Robinson, Founder and CEO of Black Girls Vote.

“NAMI is proud to join the #BeKind21 initiative again this year. Evidence shows that helping others has a positive impact on your mental health,” said Daniel H. Gillison, Jr., CEO of NAMI. “During this collective crisis, people providing support through acts of kindness can lessen the hardships of this unprecedented situation. Lets’ make these 21 days count by coming together in spirit to create a community of support, so no one feels alone in their struggle.”