The Grateful Dead will be honoured as MusiCares Persons of the Year 2025, and will be celebrated at a special gala on January 31.

Hosted by Andy Cohen, the event will benefit music professionals in need, including those affected by the greater LA wildfires, and feature performances from artists including Maren Morris, Billy Strings and a special appearance from Dead & Company.

The 2025 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Charity Gala will help raise vital funds to support music professionals in need, including those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. Donate to MusiCares’ Greater Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort to make a difference.

With all that the Grateful Dead have given to the music community and beyond, their influence is immeasurable. And on Jan. 31, they’ll be honored in star-studded fashion.

GRAMMY Award-winning artists Zac Brown, Stewart Copeland, Mick Fleetwood, Sammy Hagar, Bruce Hornsby, Norah Jones, Wynonna Judd, Dave Matthews, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Lukas Nelson, Billy Strings, The War On Drugs, Vampire Weekend, and Dwight Yoakam, along with GRAMMY Award nominees Sierra Ferrell, Noah Kahan, Maggie Rose, My Morning Jacket, and The War And Treaty will perform at the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year benefit gala honoring the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award 2007 recipients.

Honorees Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, and Mickey Hart, alongside the other members of Dead & Company, will deliver a memorable set celebrating the legacy of their fellow MusiCares Persons of the Year honorees and posthumous founding members of the Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia and Phil Lesh.

Emmy and Peabody Award-winning television personality and devoted Dead Head Andy Cohen will host, with top touring comedian and podcaster Bert Kreischer joining as a presenter.

This year’s MusiCares Persons of the Year Charity Gala will hold timely significance as the Greater Los Angeles wildfires continue to devastate the region, impacting many lives within the music community. The funds raised during this event play a critical role in ensuring that music professionals have access to vital resources, including assistance with costs related to evacuation, relocation, instrument replacement, home damage, medical care, mental health services, and other essential living expenses.

MusiCares has long been a trusted safety net for music professionals, responding to crises like Superstorm Sandy, Hurricane Katrina, the Maui fires, and recent hurricanes Helene and Milton. Beyond celebrating the unparalleled legacy of the Grateful Dead, this year’s event underscores the importance of coming together to uplift those who create the soundtrack of our lives, particularly during times of immense challenge.

MusiCares remains steadfast in its commitment to serving the music community, offering support not just in moments of crisis but year-round.

The Persons of the Year benefit gala will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Jan. 31, 2025, just two days before the 67th GRAMMY Awards telecast at Crypto.com Arena. The prestigious evening includes a cocktail reception, followed by a dinner and tribute concert. Artists will honor the Grateful Dead’s profound influence on music and culture since their formation in 1965.

“We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to honor the Grateful Dead’s incredible legacy while also reflecting on the challenges facing our music community today. This event is a beacon of hope, showing what we can achieve when we come together through music, support one another, and help rebuild lives,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares.

Funds raised from Persons of the Year pay for MusiCares programs and services assisting the music community in times of need, including physical and mental health, addiction recovery, preventive clinics, unforeseen personal emergencies, and disaster relief. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds will support transplant patients on behalf of Phil Lesh, honoring his memory and commitment to this cause.

“Music has the power to heal and comfort,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy and MusiCares. “This year’s gala honoring the Grateful Dead will not only provide a moment where music people can reunite and support one another in the wake of the devastating fires in Greater Los Angeles but together can provide funding for our community in need. I look forward to standing with the MusiCares team and all our guests for an impactful night.”

The event would not be possible without support from sponsors including AEG, City National Bank, Francis Coppola Diamond Collection, Gnarly Head Wines, Klipsch Reference Premiere powered by Panasonic Automotive, Meta, Starbucks Coffee Company, StageWater, Wasserman Foundation, and Z. Alexander Brown Wine.

The Grateful Dead joins an impressive list of recent MusiCares honorees, including Jon Bon Jovi, Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson, and Joni Mitchell. For a full list of the event’s 34 years of honorees, visit www.musicares.org/person-year.

Andy Cohen is an Emmy Award-winning host, producer, and author best known for his late-night career hosting Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” In addition to executive producing 11 properties across NBCUniversal, Cohen has two personally curated SiriusXM channels, “Radio Andy” and “Andy Cohen’s Kiki Lounge,” and annually co-hosts CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live special alongside Anderson Cooper. He is a five-time New York Times best-selling author with his own imprint, Andy Cohen Books.

The 34th annual gala features an extraordinary house band — Jeff Chimenti, Benmont Tench, Greg Leisz, Rick Mitarotonda, Grahame Lesh, Kendrick Scott, Terence Higgins, led by Musical Director Don Was. The event is produced by live event broadcast outfit Lewis & Clark.

Tables and tickets are available for purchase here.