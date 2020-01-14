Mayer founded the Back To You Fund to raise money for health care, education, the arts, and talent development through auctions of exclusive John Mayer items, such as guitar picks, t-shirts, and signed CDs.

Mayer strives to be environmentally aware, and has partnered with Incase (a manufacturer of iPod, laptop and guitar cases) to produce items such as reusable grocery bags and water bottles.

He donated his song, Say, to the Bring Change 2 Mind campaign, which serves as the anthem for the movement.

John has won seven Grammy Awards and received an additional 11 nominations. He has been included in Time Magazine’s annual Time 100 list of the most influential contemporary thinkers, leaders, artists and entertainers, and twice featured on the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine’s annual “Guitar” issue.

A musician who confounds genre boundaries, John Mayer has performed and/or recorded with an extraordinary range of artists from the worlds of rock, blues, hip-hop, jazz, and country including Eric Clapton, BB King, Buddy Guy, T-Bone Burnett, Herbie Hancock, Dixie Chicks, Jay Z and Alicia Keys.