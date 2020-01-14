Aerosmith will be honoured as MusiCares Person of the Year at a star-studded show in Los Angeles on January 24.

Aerosmith is being recognized for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history. Through the years, Aerosmith have shown support for a number of charities around the world, including Steven Tyler's Janie's Fund.

Among the stars confirmed to perform at the event are Foo Fighters, John Legend, Alice Cooper, John Mayer, Jonas Brothers, LeAnn Rimes, Sammy Hagar, Gavin DeGraw and Johnny Depp.

This year, the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute is celebrating its 30th anniversary and is one of the most prestigious events held during GRAMMY Week. The exclusive gala will begin with a reception and silent auction offering an exclusive and unparalleled selection of luxury items, VIP experiences and one-of-a-kind celebrity memorabilia for bidding guests. The reception, along with a silent auction sponsored by Delta Air Lines — the official airline of Person of the Year — will be followed by a gala dinner sponsored by AEG, tribute concert featuring renowned musicians and other artists, and the award presentation.

Proceeds from the event provide essential support for MusiCares and its vital safety net of health and human services programs, ensuring music people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical and personal need.