The Eagles have announced they will donate $2.5 million to FireAid, a benefit concert produced by Irving Azoff.

The show will take place on January 30 at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, and will feature performances from Billie Eilish, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stevie Nicks and many more.

From Live Nation:

“Intuit Dome will host a benefit concert dedicated to rebuilding communities devastated by wildfires and supporting efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California. FireAid, an evening of music and solidarity will take place on Thursday, January 30, with performers and ticket information announcements scheduled for the coming days.

“Proceeds from the concert will go towards a 501c3 created for this event that will focus on rebuilding infrastructure, supporting displaced families, and advancing fire prevention technologies and strategies to ensure LA is better prepared for fire emergencies. This special event is produced by Shelli, Irving, and the Azoff family, in conjunction with Live Nation and AEG Presents.”