Rod Stewart
18
charities
18
causes
83
articles
0
videos

Stewart contributed to a CD compilation benefiting victims of Hurricane Katrina.

Stewart was the featured performer at Caudwell Children's annual fundraising ball in 2009.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Billy JoelCéline DionDavid FosterEllen DeGeneresElton JohnJennifer HudsonJonas BrothersKaty PerryMariah CareyOzzy OsbournePaul McCartneySharon OsbourneSheryl CrowStevie WonderSting

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Rod Stewart"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 18

AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Unemployment/Career Support, Women

Contact Rod Stewart

You can contact Rod Stewart using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Music

More fields