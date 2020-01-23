On Sunday, Jan 26, iconic music legend and humanitarian Steven Tyler will present his third GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie's Fund, presented by Live Nation, at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood.

The evening will be hosted by Terry Crews and feature a can’t-miss performance by Pitbull.

The gala will celebrate music’s biggest night with a star-studded red carpet, cocktails, four-course dinner prepared by Chef Wayne Elias of Crumble Catering, viewing of the 62nd GRAMMY Awards telecast, a live auction, and an exclusive after party featuring performance by Pitbull.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Janie’s Fund, a philanthropic initiative created by Steven Tyler in partnership with Youth Villages, one of America’s leading nonprofits, to bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect. Since the November 2015 launch of Janie’s Fund, the organization has built a community of 70,000+ supporters to raise more than $7.5 million, providing over 167,000 days of counseling and trauma informed care for more than more than 1,200 girls, including supporting 30 girls that receive daily therapeutic services at the Janie’s Houses in Memphis, TN and Douglasville, GA. Learn more at JaniesFund.org.

Co-chair Aerosmith will be honored as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history. Additional co-chair supporters for the event include Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Sharon Stone, Alice Cooper, Rod Stewart, John Stamos, Andrea Bocelli, Caitlin Jenner, Jane Lynch, Bill Maher, Mario Lopez, Hilary Roberts and Brooks Laich, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Michael Rapino and Shep Gordon.

Sponsors for the event include Live Nation, Hilton and MGM Resorts. For more information on table purchases or company sponsorships, please email janiesfund@aabproductions.com.

Note: This event is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or licensed by The Recording Academy of the GRAMMY Awards.

WHEN:

Sunday, January 26, 2020

WHERE:

Raleigh Studios Hollywood, 5300 Melrose Ave E, Los Angeles, CA 90038