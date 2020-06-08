Bill Maher
Bill Maher serves on the board of PETA.

He supports gay marriage and was against California’s Proposition 8 in 2008.

Maher describes himself as an environmentalist, and he frequently alludes to the topic of global warming on his show Real Time.

Bill has donated an item to be auction off for Save the Chimps.

Causes supported 14

Animals, Children, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Peace, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water, Women

