Combatting the abuses of factory farming and to encouraging a new awareness and understanding about “farm animals.”
Through the years, the organization has rescued thousands of animals, and educated millions of people about their plight.
The rescue and education work continues, as Farm Sanctuary advocates for laws and policies to prevent suffering and promote compassion, reaching out to legislators and businesses, and working to bring about institutional reforms.
