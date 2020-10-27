Gave $5m in 2006 New York’s Mt. Sinai Hospital for a center on healthy aging
Charities & foundations supported 19
Martha Stewart has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
4 related places
Google trends for "Martha Stewart"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 16
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Animals, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Parkinson's Disease, Poverty, Women
Contact Martha Stewart
You can contact Martha Stewart using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)