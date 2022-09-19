Hudson River Park Friends will host their annual Hudson River Park Friends Gala to celebrate their blue and green oasis and show their appreciation for everything that it has provided the millions of New Yorkers over the past year.

The Gala will be hosted by Michelle Collins, comedian & talk show host; and we are proud to be honoring Hudson Yards, one of our generous corporate neighbors, and Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, the multi-talented artist and musician who is not only legendary but an Academy-award-winning documentarian, six-time Grammy Award winner, and member of The Roots. In addition, Michael E. Novogratz will also be the first recipient of the Chair’s Leadership Award for his decade-long service to Hudson River Park. There will also be a special performance by the renowned Mavis Staples.

The Hudson River Park Friends Gala joins Park supporters together for one unifying purpose: to keep Hudson River Park beautiful, green and growing.

Hudson River Park is NOT a City-run park. It is financially self-sustaining and Gala fundraising helps support its 250+ free events and programs, the maintenance of existing parkland and the future care of new park areas including Gansevoort Peninsula and Pier 97, which will add another 8 acres of open green space to NYC in 2023.

Gala Chairs for the event include: Diana L. Taylor and Michael R. Bloomberg; Natalie and Ed Emerson; Beth and Peter Hammack; Sarah and Sean Lambert; Erica and Sam Martini; Lee and Justin Sadrian Zara and David Tisch. Honorary Committee includes Alan Cumming, Andy Cohen, Claire Danes, Kristin Davis, Lea DeLaria, Lucy Liu, Martha Stewart, Martin Short, Susan Sarandon and Zac Posen.

Thanks to 2022 Gala sponsors: Hudson Sponsors – Bloomberg Philanthropies and The Related Companies, L.P. River Sponsor – Citi; Park Sponsors – Chicago Title Insurance Company, Born Kickers and Warburg Pincus

WHEN: Thursday, October 13, 2022

WHERE: Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers

With Cocktails by the Carousel at Pier 62