Cumming is active in promoting and supporting a number of philanthropic causes.

Alan is a patron of Norm-UK, a voluntary organization which attempts to advance the education of the public in all matters relating to circumcision and other forms of surgical alteration of the genitals, including alternative treatments and offering information and advice on such matters.

Cumming is an Honorary Board member for Until There's a Cure.

Cumming spoke at the 2009 LGBT Equality and Justice Day in support of the Empire State Pride Agenda.

Alan became President of The RSAMD American Foundation in 2009.

Cumming is a VIP signatory to the International Leonard Peltier Forum’s Leonard Peltier Is Innocent petition.

Alan is a member of Free Arts NYC's Ambassadors Committee.

Alan has participated in many Bailey House events, in particular their annual “Open Your Heart” auction, for which he has served as an Honorary Co-Chair. In 2003, Bailey House presented Alan with one of their Key Awards.

Cumming served as a delegate for the Creative Coalition during the 2004 Democratic National Convention, and contributed to a collection of essays written by supporters of the coalition, If You Had Five Minutes With the President.

Alan hosted Living Beyond Belief’s first annual Butterfly Awards ceremony and benefit in May 2003, and joined their Honorary Advisory Board.

Alan is a member of Planned Parenthood's Board of Advocates.

In 2004, Alan trekked along the Great Wall of China to raise money for AmfAR's Treat Asia programme.

Alan hosted a comedy benefit for The Trevor Project at The Zipper Theatre in NYC in 2003.

He and Liza Minelli sang Baby It’s Cold Outside in 2001 to raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the September 11 Fund.