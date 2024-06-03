Al Roker
Since 2007, Roker has been an official supporter of Ronald McDonald House Charities and is a member of their celebrity board, called the Friends of RMHC.

He hosted the 2008 TV charity show Celebrity Family Feud.

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Causes supported 16

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Children, Conservation, Disaster Relief, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Missing Children, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Refugees, Veteran/Service Member Support

