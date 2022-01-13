The ADAPT Community Network Board of Directors announced today the 2022 honorees for the ADAPT Leadership Awards, which will take place on Thursday, March 10th, 2022, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The Gala will celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the non-profit organization, formerly called United Cerebral Palsy of New York City (UCP of NYC). The awards honor the accomplishments of extraordinary individuals who have made an impact on people with disabilities and have inspired others through their professional and charitable endeavors. The gala benefits the important ongoing programs and services of ADAPT Community Network.

The 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards Honorees are:

· LaChanze – Tony, SAG, and Emmy-winning actress. Star of Broadway’s Trouble in Mind, A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island, The Color Purple, and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

· Amy Robach – Co-Anchor of ABC News’ GMA3: What You Need to Know and 20/20. Author, New York Times bestseller, “Better: How I Let Go of Control, Held On to Hope, and Found Joy in My Darkest Hour,” and co-author of “Better Together!”

· Andrew Shue – Actor and Entrepreneur, co-founder of CafeMedia and two philanthropic organizations, Do Something and The People, co-author of the book “Better Together!” and longtime star of the series Melrose Place.

· Ali Stroker – Actor, 2019 Tony Award-winner for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Ado Annie in Oklahoma, first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway, author of the book “The Chance to Fly.”

“We are honored to have such distinguished and deserving honorees for our 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards,” said Gary Geresi, Board Chair of ADAPT Community Network. “Ali Stroker is a groundbreaking trailblazer and a leader in the disabled community. She is also a dedicated supporter of ADAPT Community Network and a longtime co-chair of Women Who Care. LaChanze is a world-acclaimed international star and a role model, and as a founding member of Black Theatre United, an active champion for Broadway, challenging action in creating a truly representative industry. Amy Robach and Andrew Shue are both highly respected in the world of news, entertainment, and business. They have both worked tirelessly to help a wide range of organizations helping families and raising awareness for important medical issues in our community and nationwide.”

Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network, will be honored with the Hausman Humanitarian Award.

Judy Woodruff, Emmy winning anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour, will host the gala. Past ADAPT Leadership Award honorees Al Roker, Emmy winning Weather and Feature Anchor, NBC TODAY and Co-Host of 3rd Hour, TODAY, and Deborah Roberts, Emmy winning ABC News senior national affairs correspondent reporting for 20/20, Nightline, Good Morning America, and World News Tonight with David Muir, will return as Honorary Gala Chairs. Honorary Gala Co-Chairs will be: Cara Buono, star of Stranger Things; Tamsen Fadal, Emmy winning PIX11 News Anchor & Host, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal; Abigail Hawk, star of Blue Bloods; Susan Lucci, Emmy winning actress, entrepreneur, and New York Times best-selling author; and Mike Woods, Emmy winning meteorologist, FOX 5 Good Day New York.

For more information about the 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards, go to: www.adaptcommunitynetwork.org/joinus/events.

For more information about gala sponsorships, contact Laura Hickman at: lhickman@adaptcommunitynetwork.org.