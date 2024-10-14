The International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) hosted the 35th annual Courage in Journalism Awards in New York City.

Now in its 35th year, the awards remind news media audiences worldwide of the sacrifices women journalists make, and the odds they face, simply to report the truth.

Hosted by Linsey Davis (ABC News), the event honored Lauren Chooljian, an American journalist with New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR) and Mónica Velásquez Villacís, an Ecuadorian journalist with La Posta with the Courage in Journalism Awards for their remarkable bravery in the pursuit of reporting. As the principal award in journalism solely dedicated to women’s contributions in the field, the Courage Award stands as a pillar of thanks for the role diversity plays in upholding press freedom.

Presenters during the program included Deborah Roberts (ABC News), Suzanne Malveaux (CNN), Marites Vitug, Anna Nemtsova, Lydia Cacho and IWMF Deputy Executive Director Nadine Hoffman.

In addition, the event recognized 35 News Industry Leaders including: Raney Aronson-Rath (FrontLine PBS); Maryam Banikarim (Fortune Live Media); Samantha Barry (Glamour); Danielle Belton (Huffington Post), Rebecca Blumenstein (NBC News), Carrie Budoff Brown (NBC News), Julia B. Chan (The 19th), Edith Chapin (NPR); Gina Chua (Semafor), Ingrid Ciprián-Mathews (CBS), Matea Gold (Washington Post), Mary Hager (CBS), Cynthia Hudson (CNN en Español), Radhika Jones (Vanity Fair), Rashida Jones (MSNBC), Sara Just (PBS NewsHour), Mitra Kalita (URL Media), Cindi Leive (The Meteor), Sara Lomax (URL Media), Veronica Molina(CNN/Warner Media), Akoto Ofori-Atta (Capital B News), Lindsay Peoples (The Cut/Black in Fashion Council), Dawn Porter (Trilogy Films), Adrienne Roark (Newsgathering, CBS), Swati Sharma (Vox), Versha Sharma (teenVOGUE), Goli Sheikholeslami (Politico), Kerry Smith (ABC), Robin Sparkman (ProPublica), Kathy Spillar (Ms. Magazine), Elinor Tatum (New York Amsterdam News), Krissah Thompson (Washington Post), Daisy Veerasingham (AP), Lauren Williams (Capital B News), Amanda Willis (WSJ) and Laura Zelenko (Bloomberg). Other notable guests included Padma Lakshmi, Sade Baderinwa, and others.

The Courage in Journalism Awards are made possible by Bank of America, the awards’ National Presenting Sponsor for 18 consecutive years. The IWMF would like to thank Bank of America for its commitment to journalism, diversity in news media and the pursuit of press freedom.