The AWM Foundation (AWMF) presented the 49th Annual Gracie Awards Luncheon at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on June 18.

Host Deborah Roberts, Senior National Affairs Correspondent at ABC News and esteemed co-anchor of the iconic news magazine “20/20,” led the program alongside presenters Tiki Barber, former New York Giants running back and radio host on WFAN; Kristine Johnson, anchor on WCBS-TV NYC and CBS Mornings contributor; Chloe Melas, entertainment correspondent, NBC News; Nessa, host of NYC Hot 97 and Nessa On Air; Amina Smith, anchor of ESPN’s SportsCenter and Shelli Sonstein, radio host on iHeartMedia’s Q104.3. The program concluded with Meredith Marakovits, clubhouse reporter for the YES Network, presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to award-winning broadcaster for the New York Yankees and radio color commentator, Suzyn Waldman. AWM/F President, Becky Brooks, described the event as “the perfect culmination of a Gracies season celebrating excellence in media and a poignant lead up to the 50th Annual Gracie Awards next year.”

The Gracie Awards were presented to honorees which were previously announced in recognition of individual achievement and outstanding programming by, for and about women in local and student television, radio and digital media.

Highlights from the show included: