Founded in 1995 by Bette Midler, the nonprofit New York Restoration Project (NYRP) is based on the belief that clean, green neighborhoods are fundamental to the quality of life, and that every community in New York City deserves an oasis of natural beauty.

Seeing many parks and open spaces in dire need of clean-up and restoration, Ms. Midler created NYRP to be the “conservancy of forgotten places,” particularly in New York City’s underserved communities.