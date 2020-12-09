NFL player Michael Strahan founded the Michael Strahan Foundation to assist disadvantaged youths in the greater New York metropolitan area by raising funds, through its annual Michael Strahan/Dreier LLP Charity Golf Tournament, for the benefit of select organizations that provide opportunities in safety and wellness, education and recreation.

Additionally, Strahan has been actively involved with the American Cancer Society, The Children’s Miracle Network, Housing Enterprises for the Less Privileged (H.E.L.P.), People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), and the Starlight Children's Foundation.