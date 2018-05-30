Starlight Children’s Foundation is a leading global charity that partners with experts to improve the life and health of kids and families around the world. Starlight funds critical needs expressed by more than 600 hospitals, specialty clinics and camps, respite houses and hospices in the United States and Puerto Rico that collectively support more than 27 million pediatric visits every year. Starlight supports kids and families in 11 countries and territories in a growing global network. Learn more at www.starlight.org, and follow Starlight on Facebook at /StarlightChildrensFoundation and on Twitter @StarlightOnline.