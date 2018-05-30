Starlight Children’s Foundation is a leading global charity that partners with experts to improve the life and health of kids and families around the world. Starlight funds critical needs expressed by more than 600 hospitals, specialty clinics and camps, respite houses and hospices in the United States and Puerto Rico that collectively support more than 27 million pediatric visits every year. Starlight supports kids and families in 11 countries and territories in a growing global network. Learn more at www.starlight.org, and follow Starlight on Facebook at /StarlightChildrensFoundation and on Twitter @StarlightOnline.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 61
Starlight Children's Foundation has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Alicia Silverstone
- Andrew Garfield
- Anthony Hopkins
- Ashlee Keating
- Ashley Argota
- Austin Anderson
- Avril Lavigne
- Bailee Madison
- Ben Stiller
- Bill Nighy
- Bruce Beck
- C. Andrew Nelson
- Chris Massey
- Corbin Bleu
- Danica McKellar
- Dave Koz
- Devon Werkheiser
- Dionne Warwick
- Dominic Scott Kay
- Duchess of Cambridge
- Dwayne Johnson
- Goo Goo Dolls
- Hayley Hasselhoff
- Hugh Jackman
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Jeff Goldblum
- Jennette McCurdy
- Joey Luthman
- Jonathan Ross
- Kathy Hilton
- Kay Panabaker
- Kyle Massey
- Linford Christie
- Mackenzie Ziegler
- Mark Hamill
- Marlee Matlin
- Mckenna Grace
- Mena Suvari
- Michael Douglas
- Michael Jackson
- Missy Higgins
- Nadji Jeter
- Nicky Hilton
- Nicole Kidman
- Nolan Gould
- Paris Hilton
- Pierce Brosnan
- Queen Latifah
- Ricky Gervais
- Romi Dames
- Sammi Hanratty
- Savvy & Mandy
- Scott Baio
- Sienna Miller
- Stereophonics
- Steve Guttenberg
- Steve Young
- Teri Hatcher
- The Who
- Toby Keith
- William Shatner
Insights
Google trends for "Starlight Children's Foundation"
Available to Insiders only