Teri Hatcher is well known for her involvement in worthy causes, helping to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities such as The Starlight Children's Foundation, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Aviva in Los Angeles, CARE Humanitarian Relief Organization and the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance. She has also been a strong advocate of both AIDS Walk Los Angeles and AIDS Walk New York, and an active participant in the battle against breast cancer. The gown Hatcher wore to the 2005 Golden Globe Awards was sold at auction to benefit Clothes Off Our Back, as was a Versace couture dress from an In Style Magazine cover shoot.

Hatcher is vocalist for the Band From TV.

A date with Hatcher sold for $50,000 at the Keep Memory Alive 2008 Power of Love Gala.