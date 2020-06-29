Julianne Moore was one of the recipients of Love Our Children USA's “Mothers Who Make A Difference” awards in 2009.
Moore is the Honorary Chair of Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance.
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Gender Equality, Health, Human Rights, LGBT Support, Missing Children, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Water, Women
