The Green Carpet Fashion Awards (GCFA) will return to Los Angeles on March 6, 2024.

The annual awards show, uniting the power of fashion and entertainment for positive transformation, will be co-chaired by GCFA Founder Livia Firth, actresses Cate Blanchett, Helen Hunt, Julianne Moore and Zendaya, singer, songwriter, activist and founder of The Circle NGO Annie Lennox, Minister of Indigenous People of Brazil Sônia Guajajara, Ugandan climate justice activist Vanessa Nakate, and more TBA.

Championing interconnected cultural change and the most inspiring efforts that drive it, the GCFA celebrates people and organisations that are crucial to collective transformation in any community. The selection of the yearly honorees is evaluated according to six cultural archetypes – The Visionary, The Messenger, The Rebel, The Healer, The Sage, and The Futurist. Embodying these roles in the sustainable landscape, the GCFA recognizes those who offer a new lens on true intersectional transformation while bringing together the next generation of global leaders driving political, social and environmental solutions for a brighter collective future.

The GCFA made its US debut to a huge global audience during Oscars Week in Los Angeles in March 2023. The 2023 awards event was co-chaired by Simone Ashley, Cate Blanchett, Quannah Chasinghorse, Viola Davis, Tom Ford, Salma Hayek and Simu Liu. The 2023 GCFA honorees included: Sônia Guajajara, Minister of Indigenous People of Brazil, The Healer: presented by Leonardo DiCaprio; Tom Ford, The Visionary: presented by Trudie Styler; Alicia Silverstone, The GCFA Integrity Honour: presented by Quannah Chasinghorse; Edward Enninful, Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue, The GCFA Game Changer: presented by Jodie Turner-Smith; Gucci, The Futurist: presented by Pokimane; Gabriela Hearst, The Sage: presented by Mike D; Eric Liedtke + Tara Moss, Co-Founders of Unless Collective, The Rebel: presented by Simu Liu; Andreas Kronthaler, Creative Director of Vivienne Westwood, The Messenger: accepted on his behalf by Cora Corré and presented by Jerry Hall; and a special presentation to our young leaders of tomorrow, presented by Annie Lennox.

The GCFA Board includes Bethann Hardison, Amber Valletta, Christopher Bevans and Tonne Goodman.