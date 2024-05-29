Two-time CMA Award-winning and four-time GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum country singer, songwriter and producer Kelsea Ballerini has joined the lineup for the upcoming edition of the Soho Sessions, an exclusive music-driven community known for curating exceptional live experiences in NYC.

The series returns June 5 for a special edition co-presented by Rolling Stone CEO Gus Wenner in support of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country. The Soho Sessions is a hidden Gotham gem open to a select number of invited in-person guests. It’s produced by RWE Partners, the team behind the annual Love Rocks NYC concerts.

The June 5 edition of The Soho Sessions will be hosted by Academy Award-winning actress and Everytown Creative Council founding chair Julianne Moore, alongside supermodel and singer-songwriter Karen Elson. The event will feature a powerhouse performance by British rock band The Struts and an intimate set by Grammy-nominated country superstar Kelsea Ballerini. Together, they aim to elevate the night’s mission to combat gun violence, rallying support for Everytown’s crucial initiatives.

Kelsea Ballerini has consistently made history. With the release of her debut album The First Time she became the “only female country artist to hit #1 with the first three consecutive singles from a debut album.” Since then, she’s had seven #1 singles and five back-to-back Top 10 entries on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Among dozens of accolades, she’s garnered four GRAMMY Award nominations, won two ACM Awards, Billboard Awards, and CMA Awards. In 2023 she debuted her critically acclaimed and celebrated EP release Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, which led to her Saturday Night Live debut and universal acclaim from critics including The New York Times, Variety and Rolling Stone. She also graced the cover of TIME Magazine’s TIME100 Next issue .Ballerini is a Grand Ole Opry member and was recently named the newest face of COVERGIRL. With these accolades, it is no wonder NPR proclaimed, “Kelsea Ballerini is definitely one of the most influential women in country right now… she’s defining the sound of the genre.”

Renowned for their triumphant, timeless rock sound, The Struts have captivated audiences worldwide since their critically acclaimed debut, 2016’s Everybody Wants. Beyond headlining tours, they have shared stages with icons like The Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters. Their latest album, Pretty Vicious, continues their tradition of anthemic rock, combining explosive energy with lyrical introspection. This celebrated record, their first with Big Machine/John Varvatos, solidifies their position at the forefront of modern rock music.

“Gun violence is a preventable epidemic, and an organization like Everytown for Gun Safety is bringing crucial education and awareness to communities nationwide,” Wenner said. “I am very pleased to be partnering with The Soho Sessions for this special event to help put an end to the urgent issue of gun violence.”

Every day, more than 120 Americans are killed with guns and more than 200 are shot and wounded. Sadly, firearms are the leading cause of death for American children and teens. The June 5th Soho Sessions will raise awareness for Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country with more than ten million supporters and more than 700,000 donors, including moms, mayors, survivors, students, and everyday Americans, who are fighting for common-sense gun safety measures that can help save lives. The organization, along with its grassroots arms of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, is committed to putting an end to gun violence and changing how America thinks about gun violence. Whether it’s electing gun sense champions at every level of office, demanding action from our elected officials, working to pass common-sense gun laws, educating the public about secure firearm storage, and more, Everytown is committed to keeping our families and communities safe.

“Gun violence has been an important cause to me and my family for as long as I can remember,” said Greg Williamson, who co-founded RWE Partners alongside Nicole Rechter. “This is an ongoing crisis, and we jumped at the opportunity to be a part of the solution alongside Everytown for Gun Safety and Gus Wenner. As we come together to enjoy some great music, let’s help to ensure no more lives are lost to gun violence.”

“To stop the shooting, we don’t just need to change the laws — we also need to change the culture, which is why Everytown is so grateful to Gus Wenner and RWE Partners for pulling together this group of creative heavyweights,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety. “Right now, gunfire is part of the daily soundtrack in too many American communities, and artists like Kelsea Ballerini, The Struts, Karen Elson, and Julianne Moore are harnessing their talents to raise an alarm and rally support.”

A limited number of tickets are on sale to the public, with net proceeds going to Everytown for Gun Safety. For more information about The Soho Sessions, visit www.thesohosessions.com.