Julien’s Auctions announced Music Health Alliance’s “Lyrics for a Cause” benefit auction in collaboration with Julien’s 20th anniversary week-long celebration in Music City.

The online auction opened on Monday, October 23, and will be held live — for the first time — on Tuesday, November 14, at 6:00pm CST at Hard Rock Cafe Nashville and ["online at Julien’s Live Auctions}. Proceeds will benefit Music Health Alliance, a nonprofit organization that provides free healthcare advocacy and support, and access to critical life-saving health and financial resources for the music industry.

In its fourth consecutive year, Julien’s Auctions has partnered with Music Health Alliance in offering a rare collection of handwritten lyrics from some of the most legendary singers and songwriters from the 20th and 21st centuries. Spanning in genres from country, pop, rock, gospel/CCM, americana, hip-hop/rap and alternative rock, they generously offered to handwrite and sign the lyrics of some of their greatest hits and music’s most enduring classics to aid and support underserved members of the music community in times of need.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary as the industry leading music memorabilia auction house and its collaboration with Music Health Alliance, Julien’s will present the auction live for the first time in Nashville and display the lyrics — written on mediums from paper to guitars — at Hard Rock® Cafe Nashville from November 6-14. Exclusive highlights include lyrics inscribed and signed by artists on guitars donated by Gibson–the iconic American-made instrument brand’s charitable arm Gibson Gives, whose mission is to support nonprofit organizations that advance musicians, youth-focused education, music, and wellness initiatives.

Highlighted handwritten song lyrics signed by the songwriter and/or recording artist (estimated value of $600-$2,000 unless otherwise indicated) include:

Brenda Lee, “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” on Brenda Lee’s two silver-tone California Magdesians short wedge shoes featuring the award-winning vocalist’s handwritten scribe that reads, “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” and on the right shoe “Love, Brenda Lee”

Brothers Osborne, “Younger Me”

David Foster handwritten bars and lyrics, signed, “The Prayer” (recorded by Celine Dion/Andrea Bocelli)

Tina Parol, signed “The Gift” (recorded by Celine Dion) with CD of the soundtrack of the film, “Love Again”, which features the song and includes a handwritten inscription that reads “Love is The Gift!”

Chris Stapleton signed, “Tennessee Whiskey” handwritten by Dean Dillon

Cole Swindell, “She Had Me at Head’s Carolina” (co-written with Thomas Rhett) and handwritten lyrics on a Lone Star cowboy hat signed by Cole Swindell and Ashley Gorley and branded with initials AG received at the ACM’s After Party after winning Song Of The Year

Toby Mac/Mark Heimermann, “Jesus Freak” (recorded by DC Talk, handwritten and signed by Toby Mac)

Eric Church handwritten and signed, “Springsteen”

Garth Brooks, “If Tomorrow Never Comes”, handwritten by co-writer Kent Blazy in graphite and color pencils. Other song lyrics offered by the #1 selling solo artist in US music history, selling more than $157M in album sales and the first-ever, seven-time recipient of CMA’s Entertainer of the Year award include “The Dance” handwritten and signed by co-writer Tony Arata, and “Unanswered Prayers”, handwritten by co-writer Pat Alger accompanied by an original black-and-white photo of Brooks and his fellow creators commemorating the song and record at ASCAP’s #1 party, dated February 1991. All three sets of lyrics will be personally signed by Brooks to the winning bidders

GAYLE signed “abdcefu”, co-written with Sara Davis/David Pittenger and handwritten and signed by Sara Davis

signed “abdcefu”, co-written with Sara Davis/David Pittenger and handwritten and signed by Sara Davis Jim Rushing handwritten, “Nothing Sure Looked Good on You” (recorded and signed by Gene Watson)

Dickey Lee, “She Thinks I Still Care” (recorded by George Jones)

George Strait, “I Can Still Make Cheyenne” (co-written with and signed by Strait and Erv Woolsey)

George Strait, “Troubadour” (co-written and signed by Monty Holmes and Leslie Satcher)

Hardy/Lainey Wilson, “Wait in the Truck”, (handwritten on a Gibson G-45 acoustic guitar in natural finish, signed by Hardy, Wilson, and co-writer Hunter Phelps; guitar donated by Gibson’s charitable arm, Gibson Gives)

Hozier, “Take Me to Church”, (signed on a signature Hozier branded canvas tote bag depicting a black paint-printed illustration of a single flower standing in a pot with the message, “to share the space with simple living things”)

Jason Aldean signed “She’s Country” (co-written with Danny Myrick/Bridgette Tatum and signed by Danny Myrick)

Jelly Roll, “Son of a Sinner” (handwritten and signed on an Epiphone Songmaker DR-100 acoustic guitar in Vintage Sunburst finish; donated by Gibson’s charitable arm, Gibson Gives)

Joe Bonamassa, “Dust Bowl” (handwritten lyrics along with signed Gibson Les Paul Custom electric guitar in Black Gloss finish housed in an original Gibson hard-shell case; donated by Gibson’s charitable arm, Gibson Gives)

John Michael Montgomery, “I Can Love You Like That”, (handwritten by Jennifer Kimball/band and signed by co-writers Maribeth Derry/Steve Diamond/Jennifer Kimball)

John Michael Montgomery, “I Can Love You Like That”, (handwritten by Jennifer Kimball/band and signed by co-writers Maribeth Derry/Steve Diamond/Jennifer Kimball) Jon Pardi, “Heartache on the Dance Floor”, (handwritten by Brice Long)

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color” (on a Gibson Les Paul Custom electric guitar in Black Gloss finish, housed in an original Gibson hard-shell case; donated by Gibson’s charitable arm, Gibson Gives)

Kelsea Ballerini, “Half of my Hometown” (recorded with Kenny Chesney and co-written with Ross Copperman/Nicolle Galyon/Shane McAnally/Jimmy Robbins; lyrics handwritten by Kelsea Ballerini and signed by Kenny Chesney on an Epiphone Hummingbird Studio acoustic guitar in faded Cherry Gloss finish; donated by Gibson’s charitable arm, Gibson Gives)

Lainey Wilson, handwritten and signed “Heart Like a Truck”

Luke Bryan signed “Play It Again” (handwritten by award winning songwriter Ashley Gorley and Dallas Davidson)

Mandisa handwritten and signed “Stronger”

Maren Morris signed, “I Could Use a Love Song” (co-written with Jimmy Robbins/Laura Veltz and handwritten by Laura Veltz)

Mark Chesnutt, “Blame It On Texas” (written by Mark Wright/Ronnie Rogers and signed by Mark Chesnutt/Mark Wright)

Mark Chesnutt, “Your Love is a Miracle” (co-written by Bill Kenner/Mark Wright)

Martina McBride, “Blessed” (handwritten by Troy Verges/Hillary Lindsey)

Melissa Etheridge, “I’m the Only One” (handwritten and signed on an Epiphone Hummingbird Guitar in a faded Cherry Gloss finish)

Otis Redding, “Sittin’ on The Dock of the Bay” (handwritten by co-writer Steve Cropper and accompanied with Cropper’s hand-painted watercolor illustration of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge as visual elements highlighting the Bay Area)

Burton Collins/Karen Taylor-Good, “How Can I Help You Say Goodbye” (recorded by Patty Loveless and signed by Loveless/Collins/Taylor-Good)

Burton Collins/Karen Taylor-Good, “How Can I Help You Say Goodbye” (recorded by Patty Loveless and signed by Loveless/Collins/Taylor-Good) Rick Springfield, “Jessie’s Girl” (on a Fender Squier SA-105 acoustic guitar)

Roger Cook, “l’d Like to Teach the World to Sing” (co-written with Roger Greenaway/Bill Backer)

Russell Dickerson, “Yours” (on a Gibson 1960s Style J-45 acoustic guitar, housed in an original Gibson hard-shell case with an included Gibson accessory kit)

Sara Evans, “Born to Fly” (on an Epiphone Hummingbird Studio acoustic guitar in faded Cherry Gloss finish)

The Band Perry, “If I Die Young” (2010) and “If I Die Young Pt. 2” (2023) (handwritten and signed by Kimberly Perry)

Two of The Eagles’ great original recorded hits written by legends JD Souther, Glenn Frey, and Don Henley, “Best of My Love” (handwritten/signed by JD Souther) and #1 hit, “New Kid in Town” (handwritten/signed by JD Souther)

The Love Junkies, “Girl Crush” (on a Gibson J-45 Standard acoustic guitar, housed in an original Gibson hard-shell case)

Wood Newton/Dan Tyler/Adele Tyler, “Bobbie Sue” (recorded by The Oak Ridge Boys and handwritten/signed by Wood Newton with the band’s signatures, Duane Allen/Richard Sterban/Joe Bonsall/William Lee Golden)

Thomas Rhett, “Die A Happy Man”

Tim McGraw, “Humble and Kind” (handwritten/signed by co-writer Lori McKenna)

“Julien’s Auctions is honored and privileged to partner again with Music Health Alliance on our annual benefit relief initiative”, said Martin Nolan, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Julien’s Auction. “For 20 years, Julien’s has included philanthropy in our auctions to give back to the music community that has touched our lives through their artistry and gifts. We look forward to presenting this auction for the first time in Nashville where the public will be offered a chance to own these special and unique lyrics of some of the biggest songs in music history while supporting this critical and important cause.”

Music Health Alliance’s mission is to #HealTheMusic by providing safe and confidential guidance to gain access to healthcare — including mental health — through programs and services that protect, direct, and connect the music community with medical and financial solutions. In its first 10 years, MHA has provided free healthcare advocacy and support to more than 20,000 clients, saving more than $107M in healthcare costs for the music community nationwide