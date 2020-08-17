Keith Urban
22
charities
23
causes
93
articles
1
video

Keith Urban is a Grammy Award-winning country music artist who was born in New Zealand and is married to Nicole Kidman.

He performed at Live Earth in New York with Alicia Keys.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Carrie UnderwoodDarius RuckerDave Matthews BandGreen DayJonas BrothersJustin TimberlakeKaty PerryLady AntebellumMiley CyrusNick JonasReba McEntireSheryl CrowStevie WonderTaylor SwiftTrace Adkins

Insights

Activity
Social reach

2 related places

Google trends for "Keith Urban"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 23

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Unemployment/Career Support, Veteran/Service Member Support, Women

Contact Keith Urban

You can contact Keith Urban using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Music

More fields