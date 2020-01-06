Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban have pledged $500,000 towards those affected by the devastating fires in Australia, joining a host of other stars that have dug deep to help.

Over 1300 homes have been destroyed and 23 lives lost in the fires, with some species of wildlife being pushed to the brink of extinction.

Singers Pink and Selena Gomez have also donated money to help those affected, and those brave people currently fighting the fires.

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” wrote Pink. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

Bindi Irwin has spoken about the terrible toll the fires are having on wildlife:

“With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties. Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can.”

To find out how you can help those in need, click here.