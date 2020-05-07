P!nk began a petition asking KFC to make sure that the birds killed for its buckets each year aren’t abused.
Pink agreed to become the face of Australia’s Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) campaign to encourage teenagers to be kinder to animals.
With PETA, she criticized the Australian wool industry over its use of mulesing.
Pink headlined a concert in Cardiff, Wales on August 21, 2007, called PAW (Party for Animals Worldwide).
She became an ambassador for UNICEF in 2015.
Charities & foundations supported 27
Pink has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 26
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Animals, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Gender Equality, Health, Human Rights, LGBT Support, Miscellaneous, Philanthropy, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Unemployment/Career Support, Weapons Reduction, Women
Contact Pink
You can contact Pink using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)