P!nk began a petition asking KFC to make sure that the birds killed for its buckets each year aren’t abused.

Pink agreed to become the face of Australia’s Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) campaign to encourage teenagers to be kinder to animals.

With PETA, she criticized the Australian wool industry over its use of mulesing.

Pink headlined a concert in Cardiff, Wales on August 21, 2007, called PAW (Party for Animals Worldwide).

She became an ambassador for UNICEF in 2015.