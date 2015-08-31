PSI is a leading global health organization with programs targeting malaria, child survival, HIV and reproductive health. Working in partnership within the public and private sectors, and harnessing the power of the markets, PSI provides life-saving products, clinical services and behavior change communications that empower the world’s most vulnerable populations to lead healthier lives.

Two of PSI’s programs are Five & Alive, aimed at saving the lives of children 5 and under in developing countries, and YouthAIDS, an education and prevention program.