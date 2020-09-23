John Mellencamp
11
charities
15
causes
75
articles
1
video

Mellencamp helped found Farm Aid, and, along with Willie Nelson and Neil Young, spoke about the issues with elected officials in Washington, D.C. before the first concert.

Although he has spoken out against the war in Iraq, John performed a televised concert for about 300 patients at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in support of the troops.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Alice CooperGarth BrooksJackie EvanchoJon Bon JoviJordin SparksKevin SorboMichael JacksonMuhammad AliRascal FlattsReba McEntireRobert De NiroSteve MartinStingWayne GretzkyWhitney Houston

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "John Mellencamp"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 15

AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Conservation, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Parkinson's Disease, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Voter Education, Water

Contact John Mellencamp

You can contact John Mellencamp using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Music

More fields