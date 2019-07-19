Starkey Hearing Foundation is the Global Leader in the Gift of Hearing, delivering more than 50,000 hearing aids annually through hearing missions in 86 countries. Founded by William F. Austin in 1984 with the vision So the World May Hear, countless numbers of lives are touched by better hearing through SHF missions.

With the goal to heighten social consciousness on the importance of hearing, Starkey Hearing Foundation launched a Hearing Conservation program, Sound Matters, to educate the public about responsible listening.

Today the Foundation is sustained by the selfless efforts of volunteers and donors spanning the globe. Since 2000, the Foundation has distributed more than 305,420 hearing aids to those in need around the world.