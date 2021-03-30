King was named by Life Magazine as one of the “100 Most Important Americans of the 20th Century”, and on August 12, 2009, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama for her work advocating for the rights of women and the LGBT community.

In 2000, GLAAD, an organization which works to eiminate discrimination against gays, lesbians and bisexuals, recognized King for “furthering the visibility and inclusion of the community in her work.”

She serves on the boards of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the National AIDS Fund and the Women's Sports Foundation.