Jane Fonda has been a political activist since the ’60s, for various causes.

Charities & foundations supported 8

Jane Fonda has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Causes supported 17

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, Animals, Children, Conservation, Diabetes, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Oceans, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water, Women

