Last week, WIF (Women In Film, Los Angeles) celebrated outstanding women who are laying the foundation to transform Hollywood for the better, with the 2022 WIF Honors Celebrating Women “Forging Forward” in Entertainment supported by sponsor Max Mara for the 19th year, alongside Visionary Partners ShivHans Pictures and Lexus and Major Partner STARZ.

Olivia Wilde and Katie Silberman speak onstage during the WIF Honors: Forging Forward Gala

Credit/Copyright: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WIF

The annual benefit supports WIF’s educational and philanthropic programs and its advocacy for gender parity throughout the industry. Over $75,000 was donated at the event, including a $25,000 donation from NBCUniversal, for the WIF Help Line, which was established in 2017 to offer resources and support, to anyone who has experienced harassment, abuse, or discrimination while working in the entertainment industry. The evening, hosted by actor Da’Vine Joy Randolph, was held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

This year’s WIF Honors acknowledged the women who are forging forward: laying the foundation to transform Hollywood for the better, with their ingenuity, vision, and persistence. The 2022 WIF Honors honored Michaela Coel with the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award presented by Jane Fonda and accepted by Lake Bell on Coel’s behalf; Quinta Brunson, with the Crystal Award presented to her by Sheryl Lee Ralph, in conversation with and moderated by Warner Bros. Television Chair Channing Dungey; Gina Prince-Bythewood with the Crystal Award presented to her by Viola Davis, in conversation with Lashana Lynch and Thuso Mbedu, moderated by Variety Senior Entertainment Writer Angelique Jackson; Katie Silberman and Olivia Wilde with the Crystal Award presented to them by filmmaker Reed Morano; and the creative team for the film “She Said”—producer Dede Gardner, actor Carey Mulligan, and journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey—with the Crystal Award presented to them by filmmaker Miranda July. Lili Reinhart was honored with the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award presented to her by Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti.

Gala attendees included Amy Baer (WIF Board President), Maria Bakalova (Actor, “Bodies Bodies Bodies”), Reign Edwards (Actor, “The Wilds”), Kathryn Newton (Actor, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”), Addison Rae (Actor, “He’s All That”), Shivani Rawat (WIF Board Member, Founder and CEO, ShivHans Pictures), Kirsten Schaffer (WIF CEO), Jackie Tohn (Actor, “GLOW”), Lisa Ann Walter (Actor, “Abbott Elementary”), and more.

Event Highlights:

Lili Reinhart when accepting the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award® said, “I like to believe the world is evolving for the better. I’m optimistic for my future daughters that their world will be a kinder, gentler place. There’s work to be done and we have the good fortune of being in a position to enact change.”

Max Mara Face of the Future Award® said, “I like to believe the world is evolving for the better. I’m optimistic for my future daughters that their world will be a kinder, gentler place. There’s work to be done and we have the good fortune of being in a position to enact change.” On stage in conversation with Quinta Brunson and Channing Dungey, Sheryl Lee Ralph said, “They may ignore you, but if you know you’re not invisible and you keep doing the good work the way you know you should be doing the good work, trust me—you will be seen. Now you might not be seen at 20, you might not be seen at 30, you might not be seen at 40, you might not be seen at 50, but you could be 60!”

Viola Davis while presenting the Crystal Award to Gina Prince-Bythewood said, “Of my 33-year career, Gina, [”The Woman King"] is the work that I’m most proud of, because it’s ours. And you had the scope, the vision, the talent, the bravery to bring it to fruition."

Olivia Wilde while accepting the Crystal Award said, “I think the reason that Women In Film and organizations like this exist is to be able to give us community. And I think we need that community because sometimes it’s really difficult—so difficult—to be heard, it’s really difficult to keep going.”

On stage Kirsten Schaffer, WIF CEO said, “We need a community. We don’t have to always agree, we don’t always have to have the same vision, but we have to be dedicated to working across generations and dedicated to collective action. And really getting in there and changing the practices in our own industry. The inspiration is right in front of us, in the women we are honoring tonight, who work together to tell moving, entertaining, excellent stories—that also transform culture.”

said, “We need a community. We don’t have to always agree, we don’t always have to have the same vision, but we have to be dedicated to working across generations and dedicated to collective action. And really getting in there and changing the practices in our own industry. The inspiration is right in front of us, in the women we are honoring tonight, who work together to tell moving, entertaining, excellent stories—that also transform culture.” Lili Reinhart (in Max Mara), Sheryl Lee Ralph (in Sportmax), Thuso Mbedu (in Sportmax), Gina Prince-Bythewood (in Max Mara), Kathryn Newton (in Max Mara), Maria Bakalova (in Sportmax), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (in Marina Rinaldi), Channing Dungey (in Max Mara), Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti (in Max Mara), Angelique Jackson (in Max Mara), and Kirsten Schaffer (in Max Mara) arrived dressed by the brand.

Lexus showcased the 2023 Lexus LX F-Sport and an interactive photo booth for guests to enjoy.

The WIF Honors Committee, co-chaired by Monica Levinson and Talitha Watkins, is comprised of Esther Chang, Michelle Lee, and Ida Ziniti. The WIF Honors were supported by year-round Presenting Sponsor Max Mara for the 19th year, alongside Visionary Partners ShivHans Pictures and Lexus and Major Partner STARZ. The event was designed and produced by Carleen Cappelletti of Anchor Street Collective.