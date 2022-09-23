WIF (Women In Film, Los Angeles) has announced the honorees for the 2022 WIF Honors that will be held on Thursday, October 27 at The Beverly Hilton.

The annual benefit supports WIF’s educational and philanthropic programs and its advocacy for gender parity throughout the industry. This year’s WIF Honors will celebrate the women who are forging forward: laying the foundation to transform Hollywood for the better, with their ingenuity, vision, and persistence. To find out more about the event, visit www.wif.org/honors.

The iconic Crystal Award for Advocacy will be presented to:

QUINTA BRUNSON for “Abbott Elementary” (in conversation with Sheryl Lee Ralph)

GINA PRINCE-BYTHEWOOD for “The Woman King” (presented by Viola Davis)

KATIE SILBERMAN and Olivia Wilde in conversation about “Don’t Worry Darling”

The Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award will be presented by Jane Fonda to:

MICHAELA COEL

The Crystal Award for Advocacy honors outstanding individuals and groups of women who are creating increased opportunities for the advancement of women working throughout the screen industries. Quinta Brunson is a self-made creator who seamlessly transitioned from viral videos to groundbreaking Emmy Award winner for her series “Abbott Elementary,” and is honored for shining a light on the essential and often overlooked work of public school teachers. Gina Prince-Bythewood is honored for championing women-centered stories and creating inclusive and representative sets, including most recently on her feature film “The Woman King.” Katie Silberman and Olivia Wilde are honored for telling stories featuring strong, unique female perspectives, such as in this year’s film “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Last year, WIF debuted the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award, named for its inaugural recipient, Jane Fonda, and awarded to someone who is a fearless advocate through their work, both on and off camera. Fonda selected this year’s awardee, Michaela Coel, and will present her with the award. Viola Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph are also among this year’s award presenters.

The WIF Honors Committee, co-chaired by Monica Levinson and Talitha Watkins, is comprised of Esther Chang, Michelle Lee, and Ida Ziniti. Levinson and Watkins stated, “The storytellers in this year’s class of WIF honorees are beacons for the kind of creative talent and exceptional leadership that makes a real impact on our industry. Each of them has impressed us not only with their work, but with the change they are effecting behind the scenes.”

“In a year where the impact of regressive trends is being felt by entertainment industry workers and people throughout our nation, WIF is honoring women who embody the tenacity it takes to forge forward—in our careers, as well as in our activism and entrepreneurship. As WIF gears up to celebrate our 50th anniversary next year, we are keenly focused on not letting the progress that we’ve made over the past five decades slip away,” said Kirsten Schaffer, WIF Chief Executive Officer.

The WIF Honors are supported by year-round Presenting Sponsor Max Mara for the 19th year, alongside Visionary Partners ShivHans Pictures and Lexus and Major Partner Starz. The event is designed and produced by Carleen Cappelletti of Anchor Street Collective.