Protecting the world’s oceans.
Oceana campaigns to protect and restore the world’s oceans. Its teams of marine scientists, economists, lawyers and advocates win specific and concrete policy changes to reduce pollution and to prevent the irreversible collapse of fish populations, marine mammals and other sea life. Global in scope and dedicated to conservation, Oceana’s campaigners are based in North America (Washington, DC; New York, NY; Boston, MA; St. Petersburg, FL; Juneau and Anchorage, AK; Monterey, CA; and Portland, OR), Europe (Madrid, Spain; Brussels, Belgium) and South America (Santiago, Chile). Recently, the US Government — after campaigning by Oceana — adopted the Oceana approach and closed 1.8 million square kilometers of Pacific ocean to destructive trawling, an area more than four times the size of California. Oceana was prominently featured in the 2008 Green Issue of Vanity Fair, and was also named last year by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance magazine as a “charity that deserves your dollars.”
In 2001, Oceana merged with the American Ocean’s Campaign (AOC), which was founded in 1987 by Ted Danson.
