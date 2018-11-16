Maria Menounos
Maria founded Take Action Hollywood! after visiting South Africa.

She also created the Cosmo Girl Cup, a national, annual competition and award given to the group of teens who do the most in their communities to affect for positive social change.

Causes supported 24

AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Hunger, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Poverty, Refugees, Senior Citizen Support, Water

