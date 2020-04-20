On September 21, 2007, Swift launched a campaign to protect children from online predators. Swift has teamed up with Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen to combat internet sex crimes.

Swift donated $100,000 to the Red Cross in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to help the victims of the Iowa flood of 2008.

She showed her support to the Victorian Bushfire Appeal by joining the lineup at Sydney’s Sound Relief concert.

She donated her prom dress, which raised $1,200 for charity, to DonateMyDress.org.

In 2009 she performed on BBC’s Children in Need concert and donated £13,000 to the cause.

In response to the May 2010 Tennessee floods, Swift donated $500,000 during a flood relief telethon hosted by WSMV, a Nashville television station.

On May 23, 2011, she performed a benefit concert for victims of recent tornadoes in the United States southeast region. The concert raised more than $750,000. In July 2011, she donated $250,000 to Alabama football coach Nick Saban’s charity Nick’s Kids to aid in the tornado relief efforts of West Alabama.

Swift once donated a signed guitar for the silent auction at a Wounded Warrior Project Benefit Dinner.

Taylor also donated a signed guitar to PETA's 35th anniversary online auction.