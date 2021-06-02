GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, with an assist from global superstar Taylor Swift, today announced its new “Summer of Equality” campaign to urge the passage of the Equality Act and secure comprehensive protections against discrimination for every LGBTQ American in critically important areas areas of life.

GLAAD’s campaign allows every American to sign a petition in support of the passage of The Equality Act that will be sent to each signatory’s U.S. Senators. Petition sign-up page here. GLAAD will be educating Americans throughout the summer about the need for the Equality Act and how they can take action to ensure their Senators pass the bill.

Taylor Swift announced the campaign on Twitter:

“I want to take a moment and thank the courageous activists, advocates and allies for their dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred. And as always, today I am sending my respect and love to those bravely living out their truth, even when the world we live in still makes that so hard to do.

Who you love and how you identify shouldn’t put you in danger, leave you vulnerable or hold you back in life. I proudly join GLAAD in their #summerofequality and add my voice to those who support The Equality Act. Happy Pride Month!"

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis responded on Twitter:

“Passing the Equality Act must be a priority for the safety and progress of every LGBTQ American. Thank you @taylorswift13 for helping us launch #summerofequality to get every senator to vote yes. Add your name to the @GLAAD petition below and make sure your voice is heard and our core values are secure: equality is for everyone. Sign up here and we’ll contact your Senators.”

GLAAD’s “Summer of Equality” campaign will focus on raising the voices of LGBTQ people and allies in key states where critical votes are needed in the U.S. Senate to pass the Equality Act. Given the Senate’s filibuster, it’s likely a sixty-vote majority will be required to secure passage and send it to President Biden’s desk for signature. Biden has said he will sign the bill.

The Equality Act is the most significant LGBTQ civil rights legislation in history, providing comprehensive protection against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in key areas of society and the economy, including public accommodations and facilities, education, federal funding, employment, housing, credit, and the jury system. 27 states have no nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ Americans. It allows a chance “for the full participation of LGBTQ people in society,” as the text of the Act says. The Equality Act also expands protections for all women, people of color and people of faith. To learn more about the Equality Act, click here.

GLAAD research shows up to 91% of Americans believe it should be illegal to discriminate against LGBTQ people. Most Americans already think it is illegal to discriminate. Polls show a majority of Americans of all faiths and political affiliation support in laws to protect LGBTQ people. Passing this bill, which President Biden has promised to sign into law, secures those core American values of fairness and equal treatment.

Earlier today, GLAAD released a statement to honor the start of Pride Month, highlighting the ongoing issues and challenges facing the LGBTQ community and calling on allies to support the transgender community and the passage of the Equality Act. Read the full statement here.

At the beginning of LGBTQ Pride Month in June 2019, Taylor Swift wrote an eloquent letter to Sen. Lamar Alexander, a U.S. Senator from Tennessee, asking him to support the Equality Act. Swift also created a Change.org petition encouraging her fans to support the Equality Act, writing: “Our country’s lack of protection for its own citizens ensures that LGBTQ people must live in fear that their lives could be turned upside down by an employer or landlord who is homophobic or transphobic. The fact that, legally, some people are completely at the mercy of the hatred and bigotry of others is disgusting and unacceptable. Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally.”

Later that month, Swift released her single “You Need to Calm Down,” an empowering LGBTQ anthem promoting acceptance and equality, with lyrics including, “Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD?” and “Cause shade never made anybody less gay.” The music video for the song features several out LGBTQ celebs including Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox, Adam Rippon, Hayley Kiyoko, the cast of Queer Eye and many more. Upon receiving the award for “Video for Social Good” as well as “Video Of The Year” for the “You Need to Calm Down” video at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2019, Swift used her speech to bring attention to the Equality Act and call out the Trump Administration for failing to acknowledge her petition, which now has over 830,000 signatures.

In February 2021, Taylor Swift joined GLAAD in calling on the Senate to pass the Equality Act after it passed through the House with a vote of 224-206. Uplifting GLAAD’s tweet about the House vote, Swift wrote on Twitter: “YES!!! Fingers crossed and praying that the Senate will see trans and lgbtq rights as basic human rights.”