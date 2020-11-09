WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER Co-Founders Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan, and Gloria Steinem, announced today that THE WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER will celebrate its 15th anniversary by hosting the first-ever WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER BENEFIT AUCTION. The auction will be launched on November 9th and will continue until November 15th.

An all-star list of artists, musicians, actors, and activists are supporting the WMC Benefit Auction by donating unique auction items, autographed instruments, fashion, scripts, art, rock and film memorabilia, and special experiences, like a week at a castle in Ireland, a heavenly week in Hawaii, and the Chairman’s Cabin at Sundance.

Musicians Who Have Donated Auction Items

Jackson Browne

Billie Eilish

Melissa Etheridge

Janita

Joan Jett

Blake Morgan

Graham Nash

Pearl Jam

Phish

Bonnie Raitt

Patti Smith

Taylor Swift

James Taylor

Eddie Vedder

Actor, Film, Television, Theater Friends Who Have Donated Auction Items

Samantha Bee

Geena Davis

Abigail Disney

Sally Field

Jane Fonda

Salma Hayek Pinault

Lynn Hendee

Diane Lane

Julianna Margulies

Winter Miller

Pat Mitchell

Amy Schumer

Sarah Silverman

Julie Taymor

V (formerly Eve Ensler)

Art & Fashion Friends Who Have Donated Auction Items

Sabina Belli

Shepard Fairey

Agnes Gund

Norma Kamali

Annie Leibovitz

Matt Wuerker

Authors & Activists Who Have Donated Auction Items

Rebecca Adamson

Soraya Chemaly

Dr. Janet Dewart Bell

Lauren Embrey

Alison Kiehl Friedman

Anne Kiehl Friedman

Kristina Kiehl

Maria Hinojosa

Howie Klein

Robin Morgan

Gloria Steinem

Helen Zia

The proceeds from the WMC Auction will support the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER work for inclusion, equality, and representation.

This benefit auction is also a celebration of the 15th anniversary of the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER (WMC).

Julie Burton, President and CEO of WMC, said, “We are so grateful to these artists and friends of WMC for donating unique and valuable personal items to be auctioned to provide financial support for the Women’s Media Center. This important anniversary is a good moment to reflect on everything we have accomplished – and our plans for the future. The fight for women’s equality in the media is far from over. We have a lot of work to do, and we are proud to have these artists stand with us and support our work for inclusion, representation, and equality.”

“Fifteen years ago, we created the Women’s Media Center to address many of the root problems of women’s invisibility,” says Gloria Steinem, Co-Founder of the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER. “We had no idea that in such a world crisis as this one, the WMC would be needed more than ever.”

Founded in 2005 by Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan, and Gloria Steinem, the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER is an inclusive feminist organization that works to make women visible and powerful in media. We do so by promoting diverse women as decision-makers and as subjects in media; training women leaders to be effective in media; researching and exposing sexism and racism in media; and modeling original feminist online and on-air journalism.

WMC Board members are: Rebecca Adamson, Janet Dewart Bell (WMC Board Vice Chair), Julie Burton (WMC President and CEO), Soraya Chemaly, Anita L. DeFrantz, Lauren Embrey, Jane Fonda, Judy Gold, Erica González Martínez, Pat Mitchell (WMC Board Chair), Robin Morgan, Regina K. Scully, Gloria Steinem, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and Helen Zia (WMC Board Chair Emerita).

Co-Chairs for the WMC AUCTION are: The Bluhm Family Foundation, Lauren Embrey, Jane Fonda, Alison Kiehl Friedman, Anne Kiehl Friedman, Mellody Hobson, Cindy Holland, Kristina Kiehl, Pat Mitchell, Robin Morgan, Susan Pritzker, Lynda & Stewart Resnick, Sheryl Sandberg, Bonnie Schaeffer, Regina K. Scully, Gloria Steinem, Mary & Steven Swig, and Jenny Warburg.

WMC Auction Sponsors are: Michele Anthony, Agnes Gund, Helen LaKelly Hunt, Victoria Jackson, Pandia Health Birth Control Fund, and the Stewart R. Mott Foundation.

To find out more about the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER visit: www.womensmediacenter.com.

To register for the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER BENEFIT AUCTION, go to: www.wmcauction.givesmart.com.