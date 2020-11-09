WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER Co-Founders Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan, and Gloria Steinem, announced today that THE WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER will celebrate its 15th anniversary by hosting the first-ever WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER BENEFIT AUCTION. The auction will be launched on November 9th and will continue until November 15th.
An all-star list of artists, musicians, actors, and activists are supporting the WMC Benefit Auction by donating unique auction items, autographed instruments, fashion, scripts, art, rock and film memorabilia, and special experiences, like a week at a castle in Ireland, a heavenly week in Hawaii, and the Chairman’s Cabin at Sundance.
Musicians Who Have Donated Auction Items
Jackson Browne
Billie Eilish
Melissa Etheridge
Janita
Joan Jett
Blake Morgan
Graham Nash
Pearl Jam
Phish
Bonnie Raitt
Patti Smith
Taylor Swift
James Taylor
Eddie Vedder
Actor, Film, Television, Theater Friends Who Have Donated Auction Items
Samantha Bee
Geena Davis
Abigail Disney
Sally Field
Jane Fonda
Salma Hayek Pinault
Lynn Hendee
Diane Lane
Julianna Margulies
Winter Miller
Pat Mitchell
Amy Schumer
Sarah Silverman
Julie Taymor
V (formerly Eve Ensler)
Art & Fashion Friends Who Have Donated Auction Items
Sabina Belli
Shepard Fairey
Agnes Gund
Norma Kamali
Annie Leibovitz
Matt Wuerker
Authors & Activists Who Have Donated Auction Items
Rebecca Adamson
Soraya Chemaly
Dr. Janet Dewart Bell
Lauren Embrey
Alison Kiehl Friedman
Anne Kiehl Friedman
Kristina Kiehl
Maria Hinojosa
Howie Klein
Robin Morgan
Gloria Steinem
Helen Zia
The proceeds from the WMC Auction will support the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER work for inclusion, equality, and representation.
This benefit auction is also a celebration of the 15th anniversary of the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER (WMC).
Julie Burton, President and CEO of WMC, said, “We are so grateful to these artists and friends of WMC for donating unique and valuable personal items to be auctioned to provide financial support for the Women’s Media Center. This important anniversary is a good moment to reflect on everything we have accomplished – and our plans for the future. The fight for women’s equality in the media is far from over. We have a lot of work to do, and we are proud to have these artists stand with us and support our work for inclusion, representation, and equality.”
“Fifteen years ago, we created the Women’s Media Center to address many of the root problems of women’s invisibility,” says Gloria Steinem, Co-Founder of the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER. “We had no idea that in such a world crisis as this one, the WMC would be needed more than ever.”
Founded in 2005 by Jane Fonda, Robin Morgan, and Gloria Steinem, the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER is an inclusive feminist organization that works to make women visible and powerful in media. We do so by promoting diverse women as decision-makers and as subjects in media; training women leaders to be effective in media; researching and exposing sexism and racism in media; and modeling original feminist online and on-air journalism.
WMC Board members are: Rebecca Adamson, Janet Dewart Bell (WMC Board Vice Chair), Julie Burton (WMC President and CEO), Soraya Chemaly, Anita L. DeFrantz, Lauren Embrey, Jane Fonda, Judy Gold, Erica González Martínez, Pat Mitchell (WMC Board Chair), Robin Morgan, Regina K. Scully, Gloria Steinem, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and Helen Zia (WMC Board Chair Emerita).
Co-Chairs for the WMC AUCTION are: The Bluhm Family Foundation, Lauren Embrey, Jane Fonda, Alison Kiehl Friedman, Anne Kiehl Friedman, Mellody Hobson, Cindy Holland, Kristina Kiehl, Pat Mitchell, Robin Morgan, Susan Pritzker, Lynda & Stewart Resnick, Sheryl Sandberg, Bonnie Schaeffer, Regina K. Scully, Gloria Steinem, Mary & Steven Swig, and Jenny Warburg.
WMC Auction Sponsors are: Michele Anthony, Agnes Gund, Helen LaKelly Hunt, Victoria Jackson, Pandia Health Birth Control Fund, and the Stewart R. Mott Foundation.
To find out more about the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER visit: www.womensmediacenter.com.
To register for the WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER BENEFIT AUCTION, go to: www.wmcauction.givesmart.com.