Shepard Fairey
25
charities
21
causes
37
articles
1
video

Shepard Fairey is a graphic artist and is recognized as emerging from the skateboarding scene. He became most notably known for his “Andre the Giant Has a Posse” sticker campaign and “OBEY” street art movement in the ’90s. Since 1989, Shepard has consistently produced a wide range of artwork from screenprints, mix media stencil collage, to 15 foot mural installations. His work is included in the collections at The Smithsonian, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Adrien BrodyAlicia KeysBill ClintonBonoHugh JackmanJohn LegendKaty PerryLady GagaMaroon 5MaxwellMichael JacksonOprahPenelope CruzStingWhoopi Goldberg

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Shepard Fairey"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 21

Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Miscellaneous, Peace, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Unemployment/Career Support

Contact Shepard Fairey

You can contact Shepard Fairey using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Visual Arts

More fields