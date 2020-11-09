Shepard Fairey is a graphic artist and is recognized as emerging from the skateboarding scene. He became most notably known for his “Andre the Giant Has a Posse” sticker campaign and “OBEY” street art movement in the ’90s. Since 1989, Shepard has consistently produced a wide range of artwork from screenprints, mix media stencil collage, to 15 foot mural installations. His work is included in the collections at The Smithsonian, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.