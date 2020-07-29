Charities & foundations supported 38
Maroon 5 has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- Aid Still Required
- American Cancer Society
- Amnesty International
- Autism Speaks
- BID 2 BEAT AIDS
- Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation
- Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
- City of Hope
- Clothes Off Our Back
- Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption
- Environmental Media Association
- Feeding America
- Give Back Hollywood Foundation
- Global Cool
- Global Green
- GRAMMY Foundation
- Green Music Group
- HeadCount
- Hollywood Arts
Causes supported 25
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Peace, Philanthropy, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Unemployment/Career Support, Voter Education, Water
