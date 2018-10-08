Children’s Miracle Network was founded by the Osmonds and John Schneider in 1983, and is dedicated to saving and improving the lives of children by raising funds for children¹s hospitals across North America. Each year the 170 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals provide the finest medical care, life-saving research and preventative education to help millions of kids overcome diseases and injuries of every kind.
Celebrity supporters 52
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Air Supply
- Aldis Hodge
- Ali Fedotowsky
- Amanda Seyfried
- Amy Grant
- Angela Simmons
- Backstreet Boys
- Bill Cosby
- Bill Rancic
- Brett Dalton
- Brielle Barbusca
- Candice Accola
- Darius Rucker
- Dierks Bentley
- Donny Osmond
- Dr. Phil McGraw
- Edwin Hodge
- Eric Church
- Giuliana Rancic
- Good Charlotte
- James Kyson Lee
- Jana Kramer
- Jason Sudeikis
- Jen Lilley
- Joe Jonas
- Joey Fatone
- John Schneider
- Jonas Brothers
- Judah Friedlander
- Julianne Hough
- Justin Bieber
- Kenny Loggins
- Kevin Jonas
- Larry King
- LeAnn Rimes
- Leeza Gibbons
- Lisa Vanderpump
- Marie Osmond
- Maroon 5
- Matt Lanter
- Mekhi Phifer
- Nick Jonas
- Rachel Zoe
- Raven Symone
- Stephen Amell
- Steve Young
- Sugar Ray Leonard
- Thomas Gibson
- Tori Spelling
- Tracy Byrd
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra
- Vanessa Simmons
