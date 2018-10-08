Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network was founded by the Osmonds and John Schneider in 1983, and is dedicated to saving and improving the lives of children by raising funds for children¹s hospitals across North America. Each year the 170 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals provide the finest medical care, life-saving research and preventative education to help millions of kids overcome diseases and injuries of every kind.

Causes

Children, Health

