Sugar Ray Leonard
12
charities
17
causes
58
articles
0
videos

American former professional boxer.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Adam SandlerAnthony AndersonBenji MaddenDennis QuaidDenzel WashingtonDon CheadleEdwin HodgeEllen DeGeneresElton JohnFall Out BoyGeorge LopezJennifer HudsonJohn LegendNe-YoSamuel L. Jackson

Insights

Activity
Social reach

2 related places

Google trends for "Sugar Ray Leonard"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 17

Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Diabetes, Emergency services, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Parkinson's Disease, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water, Women

Contact Sugar Ray Leonard

You can contact Sugar Ray Leonard using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Sports, Television

More fields