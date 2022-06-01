For the eleventh year, B. Riley Securities presented the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night on Wednesday, May 25 at The Beverly Hilton.

Nick Jonas and Sugar Ray Leonard attend Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation's 11th Annual 'Big Fighters, Big Cause' Charity Boxing Night

Credit/Copyright: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation

Actor Chris Spencer hosted the exclusive star-studded event which featured first-class entertainment, a National Anthem performance by EMPIRE Nashville recording artist Sophia Scott, four action-packed live fights presented by Golden Boy, and a live and silent auction display featuring iconic memorabilia and one-of-a-kind items and experiences.

The evening also honored GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum selling global superstar, actor, producer and philanthropist Nick Jonas with the 2022 Golden Glove Award. The award acknowledged Jonas’ commitment to helping raise awareness for diabetes. In addition to his many accomplishments, Jonas also co-founded Beyond Type 1, a global nonprofit organization that provides education and resources to support those affected by diabetes.

While accepting the award on stage, Jonas said, “I’ve been living with this disease for nearly 16 years and it’s been an uphill and crazy ride but I’m grateful to have good family and friends and supporters like all of you who make living with diabetes just a little bit easier. I didn’t know anyone when I was first diagnosed that was living with diabetes and my only hope is and has been to try and be a face that people recognize and normalize this disease.”

The event raised over $650,000, with proceeds benefiting the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation’s mission to fund life-changing research, care and awareness for pediatric type 1 and 2 diabetes, and to help children live healthier lives through diet and exercise.

Among the other celebrity guests in attendance, the Foundation welcomed Sugar Ray Leonard and Bernadette Leonard, Garcelle Beauvais, Eric Benet, Michael Buffer, Tommy Chong, Oscar De La Hoya, Bernard Hopkins, Jimmy Jam, Cookie Johnson, Daisy Lang, LL Cool J, Sergio Mora, Craig Robinson, Mia St. John, David Winfield and Sheree Zampino.

The live fights presented by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions featured lightweight Nick Sullivan (6-0, 1 KO) of Norfolk, VA, defeating Tyrome Jones (6-9-1, 2 KOs) of South Bend, IN, in the main event. The exciting fight went all 4-rounds, with Sullivan winning the fight via unanimous decision. Also on the card was Dalis Kaleiopu (3-0, 3 KOs) of Waianae, HI, defeating Ceszly Collard (0-2) of Rock Springs, WY, via third-round TKO. The fight was originally scheduled to be a 4-round, super lightweight bout. Claremont, California’s Ioannis Manouildis (1-0) made his pro-debut against Osmar Olmos (0-1) of Lancaster, CA, who also made his professional debut. The 4-round super lightweight fight went the distance, with Manouildis claiming the victory via unanimous decision, with scores of 40-36 from all three judges. Opening up the action was a middleweight exhibition fight between Jorge Estrada (2-0, 2 KOs) of Mexicali, MX, and Los Angeles’ Hector Perez (0-1-1). The fight also went the distance in their scheduled 4-round fight, which started off the night of boxing with all-out-action for the guest in attendance.

Jonas’ Villa One was the exclusive tequila sponsor of the evening. Guests were treated to Villa One’s award-winning expressions of tequila in specialty craft cocktails including the “Sucker Punsche” made with Villa One Silver and “Fancy Footwork” made with Villa One Añejo. Guests also sipped on the tequila served neat – enjoying the unique flavor Villa One provides thanks to a blend of agave from the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, Mexico. Villa One was served across all bars at the event as well as at the VIP Villa One Cocktail Bar. Before departing the event, guests were also treated to bags of Rob’s Backstage Popcorn.

The event took place during B. Riley Securities’ 21st Annual Institutional Investor Conference, a two-day premier investment and networking event which brings together public and private companies with institutional investors, high-net worth individuals, and corporate clients, as well as select members of the press. Conference attendees also joined the Charity Boxing Night.