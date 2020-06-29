Charities & foundations supported 42
Nick Jonas has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- Alzheimer's Association
- American Diabetes Association
- Andre Agassi Foundation for Education
- Beyond Type 1
- BID 2 BEAT AIDS
- Change for the Children Foundation
- Children’s Cancer Association
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
- City of Hope
- City Year
- Clinton Foundation
- Communities in Schools
- Convoy of Hope
- DonorsChoose.org
- DoSomething.org
- Elton John AIDS Foundation
- Entertainment Industry Foundation
- Feeding America
- FHI 360
- Friars Foundation
- Gibson Girl Foundation
- GLAAD
- JDRF
- LIFEbeat
- Los Angeles Regional Foodbank
- Make-A-Wish Foundation
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering
- MusiCares
- Music for Relief
- Musicians on Call
- Nothing But Nets
- Oxfam
- PROJECT ZAMBI
- Red Cross
- Revlon Run/Walk For Women
- Shriners Hospitals for Children
- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
- The Salvation Army
- TJ Martell Foundation
- USAID
- Variety Power Of Youth
Causes supported 32
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Miscellaneous, Peace, Philanthropy, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Unemployment/Career Support, Veteran/Service Member Support, Women
