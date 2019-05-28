Mariah Carey is a Congressional Horizon Award recipient for her humanitarian work and is well known for efforts to help disadvantaged children.
The 38-year-old singing sensation – who recently broke the record for the number of number 1 hits for a solo artist in the US – is co-founder of Camp Mariah, where inner-city youth have the opportunity to embrace the arts and learn about career opportunities. Carey established the camp in conjunction with the Fresh Air Fund, an independent not-for-profit agency that provides free summer vacations to children from New York City’s toughest neighborhoods, after learning her own sister was HIV positive.
“This sad family story made me care more about other children in need,” she told Bravo magazine. “To give them advice and to see that they get a better life. I think organizations like the Fresh Air Fund are really important because some kids just don’t have a role model in their lives, someone they can get comfort from, to point out the right direction in their lives.”
Carey is also heavily involved with fundraising for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and was awarded the Foundation’s Wish Idol award for her “extraordinary generosity and her many wish granting achievements.”
Carey has volunteered for the New York City Police Athletic League and contributed to the obstetrics department of New York Presbyterian Hospital Cornell Medical Center.
Mariah has a history of charity performances, including:
- VH1’s 1998 Divas Live special to benefit the Save The Music Foundation. She performed again in the 2000 reprisal of the event.
- America: A Tribute to Heroes Fundraiser for victims of 9/11.
- In 2001 she performed for peacekeeping troops in Kosovo.
- She hosted the CBS television special At Home for the Holidays, which documented real-life stories of adopted children and foster families (She has worked with the New York City Administration for Children’s Services)
- Live 8 in London
- Hurricane Katrina relief telethon Shelter from the Storm.
