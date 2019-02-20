The VH1 Save The Music Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring instrumental music education programs in America’s public schools, and raising awareness about the importance of music as part of each child’s complete education. Founded in 1997, VH1 Save The Music was the first organization in existence dedicated to restoring music programs in America’s schools. For nearly 20 years, the foundation has donated over $53 million worth of new musical instruments to 2,024 public schools in 247 school districts around the country to date — impacting the lives of more than 3 million public school students. Learn about the foundation’s Play It Forward campaign in celebration of its 20th anniversary here: on.vh1.com/playitforward
How you can help
You can donate here
https://www.crowdrise.com/donate/charity/vh1savethemusic/0?widget=1&
Causes
Celebrity supporters 140
Save The Music Foundation has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
