Cooper is President of Solid Rock, an organization which strives to help teens and children in the Phoenix area.
Cooper – an avid golfer – has played in a number of charity golf tournaments.
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Parkinson's Disease, Peace, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Sports, Unemployment/Career Support
