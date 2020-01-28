Alice Cooper
Cooper is President of Solid Rock, an organization which strives to help teens and children in the Phoenix area.

Cooper – an avid golfer – has played in a number of charity golf tournaments. To find out information about upcoming golf events featuring Alice Cooper, click here.

Causes supported 21

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Parkinson's Disease, Peace, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Sports, Unemployment/Career Support

