A host of stars will join today’s Rock For Relief virtual benefit concert for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

B.J. Thomas, Lisa Loeb, George Thorogood, Corey Taylor alongside Gavin Rossdale, Don Felder (a former lead guitarist of the Eagles), Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge),Lzzy Hale & Joe Hottinger (Halestorm), Jesse Hasek (10 Years), Filter, The Dead Daisies, Chris Robertson (Black Stone Cherry), Starset, Brandon Saller (Atreyu), Ricky Byrd, Bobby Whitlock & CoCo Carmel, Joe Grushecky, Kathy Sledge, Bones Owens, Danielia Cotton, Matt Bigland (Dinosaur Pile-Up) and more set to perform during United Stations Media Networks and Storic Media Podcast Network present “Rock For Relief” benefit concert supporting Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund on July 3 at 8pm ET and again at 11pm ET broadcasted here.

United Stations Media and Storic Media are teaming up with Feeding America to raise awareness and donations for families in local communities across the nation. The “Rock For Relief” benefit show will be hosted by Lou Brutus and Riki Rachtman and talent interviews conducted by Alice Cooper and Joe Satriani with appearances by Peter Frampton and Adam Gontier of Saint Ansonia.

Feeding America estimates that an additional 17.1 million people could be food insecure in 2020 as a result of this crisis – for a total of 54.3 million people, or 1 in every 6 people. This is a 46% increase over the 37.2 million people who were food insecure prior to the COVID-19 crisis. “Many people are struggling with hunger during this unprecedented time, including children, families and seniors. Feeding America member food banks are on the ground helping to address the increased need in their communities,” said Dan Nisbet, Vice President of Development at Feeding America. “We are so grateful for United Stations Media Networks and the talent involved in the ‘Rock for Relief’ benefit concert, which will raise funds to provide meals to people who need them most.”

“We are so pleased to put on “Rock For Relief” in order to give back to our fellow Americans during such a tumultuous time," said Kristin Verbitsky, Director of Storic. “I want to thank the incredible talent who graciously donated their time to make this happen. I know that music lovers are missing live concerts, myself included, and I’m hoping we can fill that void just a little bit this July 4th weekend and raise funds for Feeding America.”